Colorado Freedom Memorial repaired after vandalism damage

AURORA, Colo -- A memorial dedicated to Colorado's fallen soldiers has a new glass panel after it was damaged over the Fourth of July weekend earlier this year.

On memorial day 2000, radio personality Rick Crandall was doing his radio show from the American cemetery on Omaha beach in Normandy. 70 graves were soldiers from Colorado.

"How do you bring them home? How do you get them back here. Names what is the best way we could think of," Crandall said.

Crandall's inspiration morphed into the Colorado freedom memorial, honoring those Coloradans who died fighting for their country.

On July 3, Crandall saw something or someone had shattered one of the glass panels of the memorial, "I was happy that there was nobody else here because my language was really foul for about a half hour," said Crandall.

After swearing like a sailor, Crandall started working on making it right.

After exhaustive work on fund raising events and donations, he discovered, "That's when I discovered there was way more good In town than bad."

After four months, some insurance money, and $42,000 in donations from ordinary people who just wanted to help, today, the Colorado freedom memorial will be whole again.

"I think this Veterans Day all of us who served, I served, we have been reminded that the community at-large really appreciates that service and, it's pretty cool."

Yeah, it is pretty cool.

