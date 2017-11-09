Coldwell Banker and Artisan Rug Gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things are exploding in the River North Art District. That's why Paula joined forces with Coldwell Banker and 5280 to share some of the top trending areas to live, work, and eat.

Check out today's segment as they give ideas on how to warm up your home at Artisan Rug Gallery: The finest handmade rugs for your home.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling. And if you have any questions, call (303)409-1200.