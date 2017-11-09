City plans to install traffic light at dangerous intersection next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The city said traffic engineers are working quickly to craft a plan to install a traffic light at a dangerous intersection near downtown.

People living and working near the intersection of Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue have seen more than a dozen crashes at the intersection so far this year.

In March, there had been 19 accidents in or around the intersection in the past year, according to the Denver Police Department. Again on Friday, a pedestrian was injured after two cars collided in the intersection.

"I have front windows and there is always an accident, always an accident. I’m surprised they haven’t done something about it. People have died out here," said Evelyn Hardy.

Kimberly Scott said it's just as dangerous, if not more, for pedestrians.

"It’s really bad. It’s a dangerous situation," said Scott.

"I think it’s pathetic because it’s never crossable," said Sean McGee.

A spokesperson for the city's Public Works department said the city knows the intersection is an issue and engineers are working quickly to craft a plan for a traffic light in the intersection. The goal is to install the traffic light in 2018.

"They need to hurry up and do it right away. It’ll save someone else’s life. People are dying out here," said Hardy.

In the meantime, the city has made safety modifications to the intersection including larger stop signs to make them more visible, stop bars to help drivers yield and a temporary bulb-out to prevent drivers from changing lanes in the intersection.