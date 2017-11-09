Cases of Hepatitis C spike among young metro area residents

DENVER– Cases of Hepatitis C have tripled over the past four years, among 21 to 30-year-olds in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver and Douglas counties, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In 2012 there were just 91 cases and last year, there were 255 cases. Just between 2015 and 2016 alone, cases rose by 65 percent, from 151 cases to 255 cases.

Denver Public Health says, the increase in Hepatitis cases is linked to the increase in injection drug use.

They remind the public they provide access to free, sterile syringes and safe injection equipment through syringe access programs.

Several include: Harm Reduction Action Center in downtown Denver, It Takes A Village off Colfax Avenue in Aurora, and Points West in Lakewood.

Hepatitis C is a live infection that spreads between people through blood. Many people do not experience symptoms until they develop advanced liver disease. If diagnosed early, Hepatits C can be curable.

The CDC recommends anyone who ever injected illegal drugs or were born between 1945 and 1965, get tested for Hepatitis C and get vaccinated against Hepatitis A and B.

There is no vaccination for Hepatitis C.