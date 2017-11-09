ATF offers $5,000 reward after Brighton gun store smash-and-grab

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with the Brighton Police Department to offer a reward for information in a gun store burglary.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects who burglarized South Platte Tactical in Brighton on Sunday.

One of the suspects is also accused of assaulting a man while getting away.

About 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, three suspects stole firearms from the store on South Fourth Avenue, police said.

When a man in the back of the store heard noises and confronted the men, he said one of the suspects assaulted him.

The suspects used a Jeep to crash through the front doors of the store. The Jeep was found on Third Avenue a short time after the burglary.

Police believe the suspects got away in a different vehicle.

This is the second time this year that South Platte Tactical has been burglarized. The first was in January. Police do not believe the thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the ATF’s tip line at 1-800-283-4867, or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.