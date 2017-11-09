Advocacy group: Fidget spinners sold at Target contain high amounts of lead

WASHINGTON — A consumer advocacy group criticized Target for not recalling fidget spinners that contain what’s considered to be excessive levels of lead.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group said in a report that Target and Bulls-I-Toys haven’t taken any action since and the spinners are still being sold.

Target and Bulls-I-Toys do not plan to take any action because the spinners aren’t technically considered children’t products by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Alarmingly, when PIRG notified the CPSC about the elevated lead levels in the fidget spinners, the CPSC responded in an email that these fidget spinners are general use products, not children’s products,” the group said in its report.

Lab reports found two fidget spinners contained high levels of lead, well over the federal legal limit of 100 parts per million.

The report found the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass tested at 33,000 parts per million for lead, while the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner in Metal tested at 1,300 parts per million.

“The two fidget spinners cited in their letter are clearly marked on the package as ‘appropriate for customers ages 14 and older,’ and are not marketed to children,” company spokesman Lee Henderson said in a statement.

“As a result, the fidget spinners identified are not regulated as toys or children’s products and are not required to meet children’s product standards.”

Exposure to high amounts of lead have been shown to cause lead poisoning that can lead or organ damage and long-term health problems.

PIRG urged customers to not purchase the fidget spinners, which sell for $19,99.

“All fidget spinners have play value as children’s toys regardless of age labeling,” said Danny Katz, director of PIRG. “The buck has to stop with someone.

“CPSC stands for the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Now is the time for it to stand up for consumers. We can’t sit idly by while children play with these toxic toys — and yes, common sense dictates that these are toys.”