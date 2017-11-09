× 2 men found shot to death at illegal marijuana grow site in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were found dead inside a home west of the town of Simla in Elbert County Thursday morning. The rural residence is in the 30000 block of U.S. Highway 24.

Elbert County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the men had gunshot wounds.

Their names haven’t been released.

Investigators said the home was the site of an illegal marijuana grow operation and they believe that played a role in the deaths. They said there’s no danger to the public.