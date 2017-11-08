Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver International Airport is making it easier than ever to exercise while you travel. They are now offering yoga and meditation classes for the modern traveler. The sessions are private with small studios hooked up on an I-pad and headphones are provided so you are the only one listening to your session. Classes range anywhere from 8 minutes to an hour. You will pay $8 to $60 depending on the sessions you choose. AFAA Fitness Instructor and host of Colorado's Best, Joana Canals was live at the airport to show us more about “Yoga on the Fly.”