Woman assaulted, robbed at gunpoint outside North Boulder Recreation Center

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after a woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside the North Boulder Recreation Center on Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said.

The woman was walking to her vehicle just before 9 p.m. after using the recreation center at 3170 Broadway, police said.

She told police that as she was opening her vehicle door, she heard footsteps, turned around and saw a man with a semiautomatic handgun running toward her.

The woman screamed as the suspect grabbed for her purse, causing her to fall to the ground on top of the handbag.

The suspect then grabbed the woman’s hair, slammed her head on the pavement and took the purse, then got into a vehicle and left the scene on Broadway.

The woman was treated for a head injury at the scene, police said.

The suspect left in a dark-colored or gray 1980s or 1990s sedan. The headlights sat low to the ground, the woman told police.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic or black man, 30 to 40 years old. He’s tall and slender with a disheveled beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-4329 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7867.