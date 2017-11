THORNTON, Colo. – Thornton police are investigating after two people were shot near Interstate 25 and East 88th Avenue on Wednesday.

Police said two people were transported with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after being shot in the area of East 88th Avenue and Grant Street.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. It is unknown if the suspect is in custody.

No further information was immediately available.