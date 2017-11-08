These ideas will help you talk to kids after terrible events like mass shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Whether you like it or not, mass shootings are in our consciousness.

And, sadly, a lot of our children are thinking about this as well. "Kids are thinking about this because not only as it's happening, but even here in our schools we have lock down drills, lockout drills," school psychologist Angie Wall said.

As hard as parents may try, it's simply impossible to shield their kids from the news, the images, the horror of it all. So, as a parent, just how much if anything do you actually tell your kids about an unspeakable act? "It's super important to look at the age of your child. Developmentally, you're not going to talk to your four year old the same way you're going to talk to your 16-year-old." Explains Dr. Wall. Wall says the younger the child, the less information they need.

If you choose to discuss the event, Dr. wall suggests not to just focus on the negative. "If they also see their parents perhaps focusing on the positive part of what happened."

For your teenager, ask them a question or two. "You might even say, what do you think is going on? What do you think is causing this? If you had to do a research paper on this what are your thoughts about it?"

Every kid is different, there is no one way to talk about it. But Dr. wall says if your kids want to talk, you need to listen.