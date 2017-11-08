Study shows Denver is in top 20 for most expensive concert tickets

DENVER — If you have ever been to a concert, you know sometimes they can be quite expensive – especially at the larger venues.

A new study from Wanderu shows that prices for concerts vary from city to city and that Denver ranks in the middle of the pack.

The Mile High City came in at No. 19 with the average ticket price of $89.80 – if the same ticket went for $100 in New York.

When broken down by region, Denver came in at No. 4 for the most expensive in the southwest region behind Las Vegas, Houston, and Dallas.

These are the cities with the cheapest & most expensive concert tickets. And we can help you #travel to all of them! https://t.co/ifHi9uGQVc — Wanderu (@GoWanderu) November 7, 2017

To come up with the list, Wanderu analyzed the price for several large arena tours in 2017 and some scheduled to happen in 2018.

The study discovered that, in some cases, you can save up to 75 percent by going to a concert in a smaller town instead of a large metro area.

Wanderu says ticket prices are different because of things like venue fees, accommodation costs, and public interest.

Here’s the overall top 10 most expensive cities, according to the study.

Los Angeles ($127.57) Las Vegas ($123.94) Houston ($109.65) San Diego ($108.12) Washington D.C. ($107.79) Uncasville, C.T. ($104.35) New York ($100) Charlotte, N.C. ($99.71) Boston ($98.71) Dallas ($97.23)

If you feel like travelling, our neighbors in Nebraska have cheap tickets.