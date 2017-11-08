Starbucks offering buy one, get one free holiday drinks for 5 days

SEATTLE — Starbucks is spreading some holiday cheer this week, with a buy one, get one free deal on holiday drinks.

The Give Good sharing event starts Thursday and goes every day through Monday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s offerings include Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.

Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Starbucks said the idea behind the campaign is to get people to spread the cheer.

“Give to those near and dear to you, give to strangers in your community, give a gift that helps planet Earth. You may never know the full impact or the ripples of good that spring out of it,” Starbucks said in a statement that’s full ideas for making the world a little kinder.

Starbucks unveiled its annual holiday cup last week. The cups feature splashes of red and green with snowflakes, a Christmas tree, presents and two people holding hands.