Plane diverted, forced to land after woman discovers husband’s affair

CHENNAI, India -- A Qatar Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out her husband was cheating on her, leading to a violent reaction in midair.

While on a flight from Doha to Bali, the woman reportedly used her husband's fingerprint while he was sleeping to access his phone.

That's when she allegedly discovered he was cheating on her.

Sky News reports that the woman started to repeatedly hit her husband and when crew members were unable to calm her down - they forced an emergency landing in India.

The couple - along with their child - were removed from the plane.

After spending the day at the airport, the family was able to get on a different flight. No police action was taken, according to reports.