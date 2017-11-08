Identities of 26 killed in Texas church shooting released

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names Wednesday of the 26 people killed inside a small Texas church on Sunday.

They were identified as:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.; 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia, 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)



The gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, had a record of violence and was obsessed with a domestic dispute.

He sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law and texted her as recently as Sunday morning, not long before he carried out the mass shooting, authorities said.