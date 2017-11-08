Identities of 26 killed in Texas church shooting released

Election 2017: Colorado election results

Posted 10:41 am, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49AM, November 8, 2017

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the names Wednesday of the 26 people killed inside a small Texas church on Sunday.

They were identified as:

  • Robert Scott Marshall, 56
  • Karen Sue Marshall, 56
  • Keith Allen Braden, 62
  • Tara E. McNulty, 33
  • Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
  • Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
  • Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.; 77
  • Sara Johns Johnson, 68
  • Lula Woicinski White, 71
  • Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
  • Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5
  • Robert Michael Corrigan, 51
  • Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
  • Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
  • Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
  • Haley Krueger, 16
  • Emily Garcia, 7
  • Emily Rose Hill, 11
  • Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
  • Megan Gail Hill, 9
  • Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
  • Noah Holcombe, 1
  • Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
  • John Bryan Holcombe, 60
  • Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36
    • *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)

The gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, had a record of violence and was obsessed with a domestic dispute.

He sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law and texted her as recently as Sunday morning, not long before he carried out the mass shooting, authorities said.