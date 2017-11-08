‘HVAC’ company leaves customers, landlord fuming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thornton landlord Robert Perkins has one thing to say to the man who installed his air conditioning system. “You are a scam artist and you should go to jail.”

Perkins contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers after paying nearly $3,000 to a Wheat Ridge based company going by the common name of Precision Air.

FOX31 points out that this company is not to be confused with other Denver area HVAC companies that use the word “precision” in their names. Other companies with similar names actually have excellent records and are rated highly by their customers.

FOX31’s search of the company used by Perkins found it was based in Wheat Ridge and Georgetown and is now closed.

Perkins said the company associated with Joseph Ledkins did shoddy work and left him with units that didn’t have legitimate warranties.

“After they were paid they just seemed to disappear,” Perkins said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found the company has an "F" rating with Better Business Bureau.

Last year the company leased business space at the 38th Plaza in Wheat Ridge. The leasing staff said the management disappeared without paying nearly $13,000 in back rent.

They have filed a case against Ledkins, but say authorities can’t locate him.

The company Perkins hired does not have a website.

FOX31 tried to contact their management but could not reach anyone by phone. Consumer experts say it is important to check the Better Business Bureau and state registry before giving any company your business.