How to help your kids say “no” to drugs and alcohol

AURORA, Colo. - If your teenager is offered drugs or alcohol, do you know what they would say? Do they?

Experts say it’s important for a parent to establish themselves as a resource, listen, and even role play with their children so they are prepared.

Roxy Hernandez is an Aurora mom who believes in open communication with her son Emmanuel, who is in 8th grade.

If he is offered drugs or alcohol, Roxy wants to make sure he is ready, and has the confidence to say “no.”

So she role plays with him and helps him come up with different responses. “I would probably say something like, if my mom smelled that on me do you know what would happen to me?” she offered.

“A tournament would be a really good excuse,” Emmanuel said.

He thinks the role playing is a good idea. “If you don’t really have a good excuse then they will keep pressuring you and pressuring you,” he said.

Experts agree. “Role playing can be really helpful,” said Rachel Uslan, a therapist at Aurora Mental Health Center.

She says parents need to establish themselves as a resource and offer facts. “I think we are really encouraging more and more parents to have honest conversations that aren’t fear based, that are more life skills and fact based, and help youth make decisions based on having confidence and having support,” Uslan said.

She says the Speak Now website is a good place for parents to get help crafting an open, age appropriate conversation.

Here’s an example. Instead of asking, “Will there be drinking at the party,” try this instead. "If there’s drinking at the party, what will you do?”

The site offers facts about the impact on the developing brain, and ways for parents to connect with their kids, be open minded, listen and support.