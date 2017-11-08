Funerals held for 2 Thornton Walmart shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Wednesday was a somber day for families of two victims who were shot and killed at a Thornton Walmart a week ago.

Pamela Marques, Carlos Moreno, and Victor Vasquez were killed on Nov. 1 when a gunman "nonchalantly" walked into the store and started shooting. The suspect has since been arrested.

Marques and Moreno were laid to rest at separate memorial services on Wednesday.

A funeral service for Moreno, who was 66 years old, was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Grant Street in Northglenn. Moreno was a grandfather who worked at Auraria Higher Education Center for 18 years.

Marques was also laid to rest on Wednesday. Her funeral was held at the Romero Family Funeral Home on Tejon Street in Denver. She was a mother of two who worked at Tharco PCA for more than two decades.

People remember her as being the best friend anyone could have.

A date has yet to be released for Vasquez, who was a father of two with a third child on the way.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of each of the victims.