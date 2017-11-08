Fundraiser focuses on Mental Health support in Denver

DENVER — More than 550 people gathered in Denver Wednesday morning to raise awareness and money for mental health support in Colorado.

It was all part of The Mental Health Center of Denver‘s annual ‘Gifts of Hope‘ fundraiser.

“That’s a lot of people. And we don’t talk about it enough. And if we could just talk about it, people would access care even more – and people are starting to talk about it – there’s more and more recognition that there’s something else going on,” said Dr. Carl Clark with the Mental Health Center of Denver.

The breakfast fundraiser featured several guest speakers who touched base on mental health related issues. Some people shared personal stories about their struggles with mental health and how they’ve been able to treat it.

According to Dr. Clark, one in five people deal with some form of mental health related issue.

The fundraiser ran a little more than an hour and was emceed by Channel 2 and FOX31 Reporter Kevin Torres.