First phase of new affordable housing development to open in southwest Denver

DENVER — The first phase of a $40 million, 4.5-acre affordable housing complex is set to open in Denver on Wednesday.

City officials will mark the opening of the first seven buildings at Del Corazon at 4400 Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood.

There will be 197 affordable rental units for low- and moderate-income households available when the complex is fully completed early next year.

The project replaces two highly distressed mobile home parks that were in jeopardy of condemnation, the Denver Office of Economic Development said.

The units will be available to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (up to $35,280 a year for one person or up to $45,360 for a family of three).

Del Corazon, “from the heart” in Spanish, is located throughout a 4.5-acre community that spans along both sides of Morrison Road. All of the apartments will be available to households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (up to $35,280 for a one-person household, or up to $45,360 for a family of three). Community amenities include a clubhouse with fitness center, lounge, kitchen, patio, playground, futsal court, community plaza, and Westwood’s first-ever car share, provided by Enterprise. The project also features a new median for safe crossing of Morrison Road.

Public finance partners include the Denver Office of Economic Development, Colorado Department of Local Affairs, and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

DENVER – City officials are celebrating the opening of Denver’s newest affordable housing complex.

Del Corazon is a $40 million, 4.5-acre development at 4400 Morrison Rd. in the Westwood neighborhood that replaces two mobile home parks the city said were “highly distressed.”

Del Corazon is expected to be completed next year but the first of seven buildings opened Wednesday.

Each of Del Corazon’s 197 apartments will be rented out to people who make up to 60 percent of the area’s median income – that’s $35,280 or less for a single person or up to $45,360 for a family of three.

Amenities at the apartment complex include a clubhouse and fitness center, a playground and futsal court and car share service from Enterprise.

Since Del Corazon is located on both sides of Morrison Road, the development also includes a new median that’s meant to improve pedestrian safety while crossing the road.

Public agencies that helped finance the development include the Denver Office of Economic Development, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

Learn more about Del Corazon at liveatdelcorazon.com.