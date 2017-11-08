Early fog will clear out for afternoon sunshine along Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dense fog covered parts of the Front Range on Wednesday morning from Monument to Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins.

The fog will slowly burn away throughout the morning and there will be sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures across the area will be wide ranging, with highs in the upper 40s in Fort Collins to the mid-50s in Boulder and Denver to the upper 50s to the south in Castle Rock.

It will be sunny in the mountains on Wednesday with highs in the 30s and some 40s. Clouds will increase overnight into Thursday as a cold front slides through.

The front will move across the Front Range on Thursday, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 50 from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins.

A fast-moving cold front will move into the central and northern mountains on Saturday, bringing wind and 1-4 inches of snow.

The front will deliver clouds and wind to the Front Range, with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Sunday looks to be sunnier with less wind and highs in the mid-50s.

