Trash truck catches fire, closes southbound I-25 off-ramp to Belleview

DENVER -- A natural gas-powered trash truck exploded and caught fire on a southbound Interstate 25 off-ramp on Wednesday morning in the Denver Tech Center, the Denver Fire Department said.

Three engine companies responded about 5 a.m. to the fire on the off-ramp from southbound I-25 to Belleview Avenue near an RTD light rail station.

RTD officials said the fire was not affecting service in the area. There were no injuries and it's not known how the fire started.

The fire was not affecting southbound traffic, but the Belleview off-ramp was closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. There was no estimate for when it would reopen.