Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival – Saturday, Nov. 11th

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Veterans Day Parade and Festival

When: Saturday, November 11th, 2017- Parade at 10am, Festival at Noon

Where: Civic Center Park (click for map)

FOX31 Denver’s Serving Those Who Serve is honored to support this year’s Veterans Day parade and Festival presented by our partners at Colorado Veterans Project. FOX31’s own Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady will host this beautiful celebration of our veterans.

Join us for a day of celebration and memorial of the men and women who have served our country. Enjoy a parade featuring various military displays, as well as the FOX31 Pinpoint Weather BEAST. Afterwards, stick around for the festival featuring various vendors and veteran-focused organizations and a chance to check out the BEAST up close.

For more information visit DenverVeteransDay.com.