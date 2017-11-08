Country star Miranda Lambert, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong record single in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Superstar country chords meet punk-pop guitar strings in Denver.

Headliner Miranda Lambert and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong recently met under the radar in a Denver recording studio.

This is what happens when two famous musicians end up in the Mile High on the same day.

Green Day had a show at Fiddler's Green. Miranda Lambert was at Red Rocks.

Same place, same time -- now, the only thing they needed: a recording studio that would do them justice.

“You can go to LA, NY, Miami -- and you can still come here and have the same quality of equipment and same level of audio expertise,” Side 3 Studios Producer Jon Bonus said.

World class engineers, producers and equipment, right here in the Mile High City.

Downtown Denver's Side 3 Studio is no secret to some of the biggest names in the business, hosting singers like Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Bruno Mars.

“The song they're working on is actually a revision of one of Green Day's older songs that came out in 2014,” Side 3 Studios Owner Adelio Lombardi said.

The re-recorded "Ordinary World" will appear on Green Day's "Greatest Hits" album.

Bonus says after listening to the two record -- he swears -- the pairing of punk-pop and country just works.

He points back to what's often eclectic inspiration for many vocalists.

“Billie Joe or Green Day or pop rock band -- what their influences might be -- could be punk but could also go back to like a Bob Dillon, right?” Bonus said.

Two sisters who make up band “Facing West” also record at Side 3. They are called “the biggest Colorado band you've never heard of."

The sisters say they appreciate unique pairings, and they were star-struck to know they "belt out" of the same microphone as Miranda Lambert.

“She's first off fabulous. She's awesome. And she's totally like, I don't know, just this really powerful female,” sisters Caitlin and Sidney Powell said.

They were inspired knowing Bonus put his signature sound on both their labels.

“A lot of people can just push buttons -- but you're special when you can pull that extra something out of the artist. And that's not easy to do,” Lombardi said.

Side 3 has been in Denver for a decade. They also cater to the up-and-comers and tell us Denver has a growing recording scene.

Now when you listen to the Miranda Lambert/Green Day single -- you'll know, it's been graced with a little Mile High magic.