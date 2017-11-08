Colorado Springs gun shop owner learns his store sold 2 weapons to Texas church gunman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The owner of the gun store in Colorado Springs that sold two of the four weapons found on the Texas church shooter said Wednesday the gunman passed two background checks.

The owner of Specialty Sports and Supply said he received a call from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Sunday night to inform him of the sales to Devin Kelley in 2013 and 2014.

While the weapons were recovered from Kelley, they were not used in the massacre, the ATF told the store owner.

The store owner said no one remembered Kelley purchasing the weapons and said he passed background checks for both sales.

The types of guns sold could not be confirmed.

Texas officials previously did not disclose the store in Colorado where two of the four weapons found on Kelley were sold. The other two were sold in Texas.

Officials said Kelley went into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning and opened fire, killing 26 people and injuring 20 others.

Kelley sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law and texted her as recently as Sunday morning, not long before he carried out the mass shooting, the largest in Texas history, authorities said.