Broncos place Menelik Watson on injured reserve, sign tackle Cyrus Kouandjio

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos placed starting right tackle Menelik Watson on season-ending injured reserve and signed former Buffalo Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio on Wednesday.

Watson, who signed as a free agent in March, had missed the past two games because of a calf injury. He signed a three-year, $18.38 million contract that included $5.5 million in guaranteed money.

He spent his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders but was limited in playing time because of several injuries. He allowed 7.5 sacks this season.

Tackle Donald Stephenson has missed the past two games because of a calf injury. Backup lineman Billy Turner was earlier placed on injured reserve because of a broken hand.

The injuries along the line prompted the Broncos to sign Kouandjio, who started seven of 27 games for Buffalo in his first three seasons.

He signed with the Detroit Lions in June, but was cut in late August.