It’s one of the biggest charity events in Denver, the "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show, benefitting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Several MAJOR celebrities, including Peyton Manning, Jamie Foxx, and Queen Latifah are coming Saturday, Nov. 11th to support kids with Down Syndrome by raising money and awareness for continued research. We got a sneak peek of the fashion show with three of their beautiful and talented models. Get your tickets to the fashion show at BeBeautifulBeYourself.org
Be Beautiful, Be Yourself Fashion Show – Global Down Syndrome Foundation
Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show
