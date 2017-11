Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and at the Dumb Friends League they have a number of older feline and canine companions anxiously waiting to meet their new families.

Don’t let their gray muzzles and sometimes slower strides deter you; adopting older pets comes with many advantages over their younger counterparts. Simply put: With age comes experience.

If you’re looking for a loving pet in your life, check out the wonderful creatures at Dumb Friends League.