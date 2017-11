Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Taco Tuesday! And we have the perfect way to help you celebrate! Sol Mexican Cocina has a brand new Taco Tuesday menu with live music!

To complement the dining experience, SOL’s bar creates spectacular hand-crafted-to order fresh fruit margaritas and cocktails inspired by authentic flavors and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant offers over 70 artisan, premium and ultra premium tequilas and mezcals.

https://www.solcocina.com/cherry-creek/