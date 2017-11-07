Snowfall totals from Election Day storm

DENVER — A cold front brought snow and freezing drizzle to the Front Range on Tuesday.
Snowfall was heavier in northern Colorado, and in the foothills and mountains than in the Denver metro area.
Totals from the storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters.
Totals as of 9:30 a.m.
- Aspen Springs: 2 inches
- Aurora: Trace
- Berthoud: 5 inches
- Boulder: 3 inches
- Brighton: 1 inch
- Denver: Trace
- Estes Park: 12.7 inches
- Evans: 3 inches
- Fairplay: 1.3 inches
- Firestone: 3 inches
- Fort Collins: 4.5 inches
- Greeley: 3.5 inches
- Lafayette: 2 inches
- Livermore: 8 inches
- Longmont: 3.5 inches
- Lyons: 4 inches
- Niwot: 4 inches
- Northglenn: 0.8 inches
- Pinecliffe: 2 inches
- Rustic: 7 inches
- Westminster: 1 inch
- Winter Park: 2 inches