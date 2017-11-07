Snow, freezing drizzle move into Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first of two rounds of snow moved into Denver and along the Front Range on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals were light across the metro area, with 1-2 inches of accumulation possible.

Snow totals could reach 4 inches or more in the foothills west of Denver and in some spots across the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures will be cold, with highs only reaching about freezing on Tuesday, meaning roads will be slick in spots.

Freezing drizzle made for dicey road conditions across the metro area. RTD reported delays on all lines on Tuesday morning because of ice buildup.

Driving conditions will change rapidly across the area. Hazardous conditions are possible on untreated bridges and overpasses.

After the morning rush, there will be a lull in the snow, then a second round of snow will move in for the evening commute.

Most of the accumulation will be north of Denver from Boulder to Longmont, Berthoud, Erie, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Snow will continue into Tuesday morning in the mountains with another 4-12 inches of accumulation followed by decreasing snow late in the afternoon.

Conditions will be windy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Once the storm moves out, the weather pattern looks to bring a good deal of sunshine to Denver through the weekend.

Wednesday will start foggy before the sun comes out and highs climb to near 50.

There will be some passing clouds and a little wind from time to time throughout the rest of the week but overall, conditions will be quiet.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s from Wednesday to Sunday with a chance of hitting the 60s on Monday.

