Slick conditions lead to several crashes in Denver metro area

DENVER -- Icy roads led to several crashes in the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning.

The first of two rounds of snow moved along the Front Range as well as freezing drizzle.

Snow totals were higher in northern Colorado, but the slick conditions led to several crashes as well as delays on all RTD lines because of buildups.

The RTD issues have since been resolved, but the agency warned of delays along the H and R lines.

Untreated bridges and overpasses made for hazardous conditions across the region.

Traffic was slow on most major highways in the Denver area, with speeds down to 10 mph in some areas.

Westbound C-470 was closed at University Boulevard after several vehicles were involved in a crash. One eastbound lane was blocked.

The lanes reopened just after 8 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Other crashes on C-470 were reported at West Ken Caryl, West Bowles and West Quincy avenues, slowing the morning commute.

In Weld County, a crash closed Highway 85 between Weld County Roads 90 and 96.

Several other smaller crashes were reported and several agencies went on accident alert, including Broomfield and Douglas County.

The snow is expected to taper off in the late morning, but another round will move into the area for the evening commute.

