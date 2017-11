DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting in Green Valley Ranch on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Andes Street, near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road.

One person was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The name, age and gender of the person who was injured were not released.

Police had no suspect information.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.