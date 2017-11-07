Muslim leaders visit Baptist church to offer condolences after Texas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Texas is hundreds of miles away, but the effects hit home for many Coloradans.

At times like this people want to help, but often don't know how. One group knew exactly what they wanted to do after they saw the shooting in Texas.

"We felt the need to really show the love and compassion that truly is the Muslim community," Iman Jodeh with the Colorado Muslim Society said.

In the wake of horror in Texas, Denver's Muslim leaders called the Baptist leaders in Denver to offer condolences and well wishes.

First Baptist Church of Denver Reverend Brian Henderson said, "It is incredibly heart warming."

The two groups met on Tuesday to exchange letters. It was a night of well wishes, song, and healing.

"At the end of the day, it`s not that we`re all American, it`s that we`re all human, and if you are a human then you will bleed the same, you will mourn the same, and we are mourning together as a nation and we will for quite some time," Jodeh said.

The gesture to offer condolences wasn't just to help Baptists. It was for everyone in the room.

At the end of the night the group decided the event was the start of a new friendship. The Baptist Church will visit the local Mosque sometime soon.