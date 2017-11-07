Man who walked miles a day seeking kidney donor for wife finds match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARR WEST, Utah -- Wayne Winters was desperate to find the love of his life a kidney, walking miles every day with a sign, hoping to add time to his wife's life.

His plea caught the attention of people around the world -- and now his wife has a new kidney.

“I was just so overwhelmed. I didn't know what to think,” Winters told KSTU.

After Winters' story went viral, hundreds stepped up to help, overwhelming the 74-year-old with calls.

“Between 700, 800, it filled my phone up. I’m sitting here with this full phone,” Winters said.

Three weeks later, he's no longer shuffling along sidewalks, but through the hallways of a hospital. On Sunday, his wife Deanne got the call they've waited two years for.

“We have a kidney for you, get down here,” Winters said.

A kidney donor died, bringing new life to his wife. Now with a new kidney, the couple can add more time and adventures to their 26 years of marriage.

“If she can have a good five years, that would be awesome. We can have our life back,” Winters said.

His mission is far from over.

“I will spend more of my days walking with my sign to see how many I can get,” Winters said.

“Think about it we could start a kidney revolution, and that would be so great."