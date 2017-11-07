Man killed in Aurora shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A man was killed in a shooting on Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers were called to the area of East 14th Avenue and North Paris Street about 9:40 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Police had no suspect information or information on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.