Loyal United Airlines customer receives personal assistance after bag is lost

DENVER -- Gloria says she’s flown United Airlines for more than 50 years, but she feels like it's been an eternity since she's seen her lost luggage.

A flight change in Boston caused her to be separated from her luggage, which was sent to Denver International Airport on another flight.

She tells FOX31 when she went to pick up her bag on Aug. 3, 2017, she discovered the luggage was lost.

After filing a lost luggage claim with United and a police report, Gloria sent several emails to the company.

She says, “it is just beyond me to understand why this hasn't been settled by now.”

After having to make several trips to DIA to search for her bag she'd had enough, saying “I just thought this is too much, I have to see what the Problem Solvers can do to help me.”

The Problem Solvers checked out United's lost baggage policy. It states "we're unable to find your bag after three days, we'll pay you $1,500..." to compensate for the bag.

FOX31 contacted United Airline’s corporate office in Chicago and did get a reply saying they would look into Gloria’s claim immediately. Gloria says she is relieved to know her claim wasn’t lost, like her baggage, “I'm so happy, I don't know when I would have gotten a response.”