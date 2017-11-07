Lockout lifted after Sheridan School District receives tip about possible armed student

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Five schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning after a tip was received that a student was going to bring a gun to school for “self-protection,” the Sheridan School District said.

The lockout has since been lifted.

The student reportedly was going to bring the gun to SOAR Academy (4107 S. Federal Blvd.) but did not come to class Tuesday, district spokesman Mark Stevens said.

The student was unaccounted for but has since been found.

The Sheridan Police Department was brought in to investigate the incident. Stevens said it’s not known if police are arresting the student or just talking to him.

Besides SOAR Academy, schools that were placed on lockout included Sheridan Early Childhood Center, Alice Terry Elementary, Fort Logan Northgate 3-8 and Sheridan High School.