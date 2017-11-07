Littleton youth hockey assistant coach fired after profanity-laced rant caught on video

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton youth hockey assistant coach has been fired after video surfaced of him delivering a profanity-laced pregame motivational rant to the players.

The unnamed assistant of the Littleton Hockey Association‘s Bantam A. Black hockey travel team is seen in the locker room before a game yelling and cursing at the players.

“You’re gonna beat ‘em three-none! I wanna see you sticking your hands up these guys (expletive) and workin’ ‘em like a (expletive) puppet,” the video shows.

The minute-long video was posted to Spittin’ Chiclets’ Facebook page. In the middle of the video, the coach is seen and heard yelling at his players before a game against Green Mountain Fall, a youth hockey team from the Green Mountain area.

“F— Green Mountain. F— their coaches. F— their wives,” the coach yells.

Deadspin was tipped off on an email that was sent by Littleton Hockey Association director of hockey operations Brian TenEyck to parents after the video surfaced on social media.

It has come to our attention that a video involving one of our LHA teams and one of their assistant coaches has been circulating through a variety of social media channels. In the video, there was inappropriate language and references being made. I want to apologize for this behavior, and reiterate this is in no way a reflection of your association and the association we strive to be. Since our inception in 1963, LHA has prided itself on operating one of the best youth hockey associations in not only Colorado, but the United States of America. I was made aware of this situation in October through an email with what others believed was said from outside the locker room. Upon review, I immediately suspended the assistant coach. He was very embarrassed and issued a letter of apology to the opposing team and apologized to his team. It was not until I witnessed the video did the severity of the situation become apparent. The coach has been removed from the staff and will not be returning to LHA this season, nor in the future. Littleton Hockey does not condone this type of behavior. Coaches, players and parents get emotional for the sport of youth hockey, but there is no need, nor do we allow, this type of behavior within our association. The coach recognizes his mistake. He is young and will hopefully learn from it. Through this, we hope LHA can better train all of our coaches as to how their interaction with players, opponents, referees and spectators reflects on this great association. We would like to apologize to all players and parents effected by this behavior. We are truly sorry.

Warning: The video contains graphic language.