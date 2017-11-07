Lafayette bans oil and gas development for 6 months

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — The Lafayette City Council has approved a fracking moratorium while it overhauls its drilling regulations.

The Daily Camera reports the ban, approved Monday night, will bar new oil and gas development within city limits until May. It was originally proposed to last a year.

Activists say the moratorium will conflict with the city’s current “Climate Bill of Rights and Protections,” passed earlier this year, and represents a shift to do business with the oil and gas industry instead of pre-empting it outright.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association has threatened to file lawsuits against communities that try to limit drilling.

Last year, the Colorado Supreme Court tossed out drilling restrictions imposed by Longmont and Fort Collins, ruling only the state could regulate the industry, not local governments.