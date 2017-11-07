Election results: All bond issues pass, total nearly $1 billion

DENVER — Bond issues considered in the 2017 election total nearly $1 billion dollars and affect everything from streets to libraries to parks. Residents voted strongly to continue funding for those issues and more.

Here’s a look at those bond issues:

PASS

Streets and Transportation (2A) : Allows the city to issue up to $431 million in general obligation bonds to fund street, sidewalk, public transit, and other transportation improvements.

PASS

Denver Cultural Facilities Bond Issue (2B): Authorizes the city to issue up to $117 million in general obligation bonds to fund improvements to cultural facilities, such as museums, the zoo, the botanic gardens, animal care facilities, and theaters and performing arts centers.

PASS

Denver Health and Hospital Outpatient Center Bond Issue (2C): Authorizes the city to issue up to $75 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction of a new outpatient medical center for the Denver Health and Hospital Authority.

PASS

Denver Public Safety Facilities Bond Issue (2D): Authorizes the city to issue up to $77 million in general obligation bonds—a type of government debt—to fund improvement of public safety facilities, such as fire stations and police stations.

PASS

Denver Library Bond Issue (2E): Authorizes the city to issue up to $69 million in general obligation bonds to fund the improvement of library facilities.

PASS

Denver Parks and Recreation Bond Issue (2F): Authorizes the city to issue up to $152 million in general obligation bonds to fund the improvement of parks, open space, and recreation facilities.

PASS

Denver Public Facilities Bond Issue (2G): Authorizes the city to issue up to $16.5 million in general obligation bonds—a type of government debt—to fund improvements to city facilities, including health and human services buildings.