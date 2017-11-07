× Election 2017: Colorado election results

Get full results from Election 2017 races and ballot measures from across Colorado at the links below after polls close at 7 p.m.

For complete coverage on TV, watch FOX31 News and Channel 2 News.

Multiple-County Votes

Some races and ballot measures span more than one county. The Colorado Secretary of State combines results for those races.

Combined results for multiple-county races and ballot measures.

County-by-County Results

Links below are updated with the latest results from local races in each county.

Counties without links do not offer live updates on results.