Election 2017: Colorado election results
Get full results from Election 2017 races and ballot measures from across Colorado at the links below after polls close at 7 p.m.
For complete coverage on TV, watch FOX31 News and Channel 2 News.
Multiple-County Votes
Some races and ballot measures span more than one county. The Colorado Secretary of State combines results for those races.
Combined results for multiple-county races and ballot measures.
County-by-County Results
Links below are updated with the latest results from local races in each county.
Counties without links do not offer live updates on results.
|
|