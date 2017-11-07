× Downtown Golden nominated for ‘Great Places in America’ designation

GOLDEN — Downtown Golden is in the running to become the 2017 American Planning Association’s ‘Great Places People’s Choice Designee’, but it needs your help!

Golden is up against four other cities:

-Douglas Avenue in Wichita, Kansas

-Rochester Public Market in Rochester, New York

-John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines, Iowa

-Greenville Health System Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville, South Carolina

You can vote online right now by clicking here.

Voting ends Tuesday night and the winner will be announced on Wednesday.