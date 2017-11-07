Denver creating legal defense fund for immigrants

DENVER — Denver will set aside $200,000 to help immigrants facing deportation or other proceedings.

The Denver City Council voted 9-4 on Monday night to create a legal defense fund for immigrants, including those living in the country illegally.

Earlier this year, Mayor Michael Hancock proposed using $100,000 from a contingency fund for that purpose.

Besides doubling the amount, council members also voted to create a specific line item for the defense fund.

Hancock spokeswoman Jenna Espinoza said the mayor will accept the budget changes.

A panel is studying how the fund will work and how the money will be distributed.

The city’s entire budget faces a final vote next week.