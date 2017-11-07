Denver-born major league star pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — 8-time All-star and 2-time Cy Young award winning major league all-star pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Florida Tuesday. Halladay was a graduate of Arvada West High School.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

We're saddened by the tragic loss of Colorado native & former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay. We send our deepest condolences to Roy's loved ones. pic.twitter.com/GQg1V07ORj — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 7, 2017

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 1995 Arvada West grad was one of the best baseball players ever to come out of Colorado.

Halladay was 40 years old.

New plane delivered last month

ICON Aircraft delivered the brand new A5 plane to Halladay about one month ago.

“Halladay’s A5 is the first of 100 specially equipped Founders Edition aircraft to be built,” a press release on October 12 said.

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball,” Halladay was quoted in the ICON press release. You can read the release here.

Halladay and his wife, Brandy, also appeared in a video about the plane.