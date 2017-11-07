× CNN: Democrat Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race

VIRGINIA — Democrat Ralph Northam defeated his Republican opponent to take the governor’s seat in the state of Virginia. The projection was called by CNN Monday night.

Virginia has transformed from a solidly red state to a leaning blue one rapidly over the last decade. And most polling in the race gave Northam a small lead.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe earned high marks on Virginia’s economy — but the race to replace him instead focused on Trump and cultural issues. The heavily populated northern Virginia suburbs around Washington were key to deciding the race’s outcome.

President Donald Trump, who is currently in South Korea, tweeted about Republican Ed Gillespie’s loss, writing, “Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”

