CBI issues new warning about scam alert involving fake Netflix emails

DENVER -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a new warning about a scam we told you about in October. It involves scammers trying to get you to give them your personal and financial information through fake emails that appear to be coming from Netflix.

"Well, they have upped their game, and are sending out even more emails attempting to get your info," The CBI said Tuesday.

This is just a reminder to beware of anyone saying your account needs updating or that your information needs to be verified, updated or confirmed.

Never click on links in an email or text. Go directly to the company's website to check on your account.