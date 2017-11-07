Broomfield oil and gas measure passes, expected to face legal fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A controversial measure to require council to take into account the health and safety of residents before approving any new oil or gas well in Broomfield County has passed following Tuesday's election.

Measure 301 became especially divisive in late October after the City Council voted to approve new oil and gas wells near the Adams County line, despite many residents in Adams County objecting.

The issue was a proposed amendment to Broomfield’s Home Rule Charter.

Vital Colorado, a pro oil and gas group, pumped $100,000 into the race and the Colorado Petroleum Council donated $140,000.

One of the council members expected the measure to pass but wasn't thrilled by the prospect. "I actually voted against it," said council member Greg Stokes.

"It would be basically saying Broomfield can set the speed limit on I-25 to 15 mph to save lives," Stokes said.

Some supporters cited personal reasons for voting against the measure.

"For me personally it's just taking into consideration, we have so many kids and young children that can be affected by air quality that can be affected by water sources," said Kristen Logan.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Association released the following statement prior to the voting results:

“The measure to amend Broomfield’s city charter is a clear attempt to overrun the state’s legal authority and ignores the collaborative progress Broomfield leaders have made over the past year developing recommendations for future energy development within the community. Question 301 is an affront to that collaboration, led by a divisive group of anti-oil and gas activists who will only be happy with an outright ban of one of Colorado’s most critical industries." – Dan Haley, President & CEO, COGA