DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- One of the most expensive school board races in the United States sees a change in direction in for the Douglas County School District.

The teachers' union-backed slate of four candidates won the election.

This means an anti-voucher agenda will likely be in place soon.

It's a big defeat for anyone in Douglas County who liks the idea of public money being used to send children to private schools.