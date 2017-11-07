× Alternative Gift Fair

The Alternative Gift Fair is a holiday shopping opportunity at Evergreen Lutheran Church in Evergreen that gives folks the chance to buy beautiful, unique gifts while supporting local, national and international charities. Many of the vendors are village women in Africa and Central and South America. As shoppers sift through fabulous scarves, handmade jewelry, home decorations, Christmas decorations, delicious food, and an endless variety of other items, 100% of proceeds go directly to charities The charities receive 100% of the funds from their sales. It is THE holiday shopping event of the year in the mountain community, an people come from throughout the Denver metro area to purchase gifts they can’t get anywhere else.

Saturday, Nov 11 from 9AM to 4PM

Sunday, Nov 12 from 9AM to 3PM

Evergreen Lutheran Church, 5980 Highway 73, Evergreen, CO 80439 (on Route 73 headed toward Conifer)